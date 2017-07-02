There are over 50 eateries that welcome dogs in Bluffton and Hilton Head

For anyone who likes to bring Spot, Fido or Rover out to eat, it can be tough to find a restaurant that feels the same way as you do about dogs at the table.
South Carolina health codes keep dogs out of most restaurants for sanitary purposes, but some eateries have patios or other accommodations that can create a loophole for a dog to join in on dinner plans. Whether you’re a local out for the day or a visitor who brought a furry friend along on vacation, there are options for you and the pup in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.
These restaurants offer outdoor seating where dogs are welcome:
▪ Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe, 69 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island
▪ Bistro 17, 17D Harbourside Ln, Shelter Cove Harbor, Hilton Head Island
▪ Black Marlin Bayside Grill, 86 Helsman Way, Suite 103, Hilton Head Island
▪ Butcher's Market And Deli, 102 Buckwalter Pkwy #3G, Bluffton
▪ Captain Woody's, 6 Target Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Charbar Company, 33 Office Park Rd #213, Hilton Head Island (treats available for canine visitors)
▪ Cheap Seats Tavern 2, 142 Burnt Church Rd #A, Bluffton (dogs must be leashed)
▪ Cinco Mexican Grill, 102 Buckwalter Pkwy, Bluffton
▪ Claude and Uli's, 1533 Fording Island Rd #302, Bluffton
▪ Corner Perk, 1297 May River Rd, Bluffton
▪ The Cottage, 38 Calhoun St, Bluffton
▪ The Crazy Crab, 104 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island (dogs only allowed at high-top tables)
▪ Fat Patties, 207 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton
▪ Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Flatbread Grill and Bar, 2 N Forest Beach Dr, Hilton Head Island
▪ Frankie Bones, 1301 Main St, Hilton Head Island (dogs must be leashed)
▪ The French Bakery, 28 Shelter Cove Ln, Hilton Head Island
▪ Frosty Frog Cafe, 1 N Forest Beach, Hilton Head Island
▪ Giuseppi's, 25 Bluffton Rd #601, Bluffton (dogs must be leashed)
▪ Giuseppi's Pizza & Pasta, 50 Shelter Cove Ln b, Hilton Head Island
▪ La Hacienda of Hilton Head, 11 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Holy Tequila! 33 Office Park Rd, Hilton Head Island (treats available for canine visitors)
▪ Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, 1 Hudson Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ It's Greek to Me, 11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Jane Bistro & Bar, 28 Shelter Cove Ln #109, Hilton Head Island
▪ The Juice Hive, 14 Johnston Way, Bluffton
▪ Katie O'Donald's, 1008 Fording Island Rd B, Bluffton
▪ Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, 841 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island
▪ Main Street Cafe & Pub, 1411 Main St, Hilton Head Island
▪ Marley's Island Grille, 35 Office Park Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Mellow Mushroom, 878 Fording Island Rd #18, Bluffton (dogs must be leashed)
▪ Mellow Mushroom, 33 Office Park Rd #4, Hilton Head Island (dogs must be leashed)
▪ Mickey's Pub and Grill, 435 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island
▪ New York City Pizza, 107 Belfair Oaks Blvd, Bluffton
▪ New York City Pizza Bar Restaurant, 45 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head Island
▪ Nick's Steak and Seafood, 9 Park Ln, Hilton Head Island (seating only available outside until about 3 p.m. in the summer)
▪ Okatie Ale House, 25 William Pope Dr, Bluffton
▪ Old Fort Pub, 65 Skull Creek Dr, Hilton Head Island
▪ Old Oyster Factory, 101 Marshland Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Old Town Dispensary, 15 Captains Cove Rd, Bluffton
▪ One Hot Mama's, 7A Greenwood Dr, Hilton Head Island
▪ The Quarterdeck Waterfront Dining, 160 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Reilleys Grill and Bar, 7D Greenwood Dr, Hilton Head Island
▪ Red Fish Bluffton, 32 Bruin Rd, Bluffton (dogs must be leashed)
▪ Red Fish, 8 Archer Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Relish Cafe, 33 Office Park Rd #216, Hilton Head Island
▪ Rock Fish Seafood and Steak at Bamboras, 101 A/B Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island
▪ San Miguel's Mexican Cafe, 9 Harbourside Ln, Hilton Head Island
▪ Scott's Fish Market Restaurant, 17 Harbourside Ln, Hilton Head Island
▪ Signe's Bakery & Cafe, 93 Arrow Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Skillets Cafe & Grill, 1 N Forest Dr, Coligny Plaza, Hilton Head Island
▪ Skull Creek Boathouse, 397 Squire Pope Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Southern Barrel Brewing Co., 375 Buckwalter Pl Blvd, Bluffton
▪ Street Meet The American Tavern, 95 Mathews Dr, Port Royal Plaza, Hilton Head Island
▪ Up the Creek Pub & Grill, 18 Simmons Rd, Hilton Head Island
▪ Walnuts Cafe, 70 Pennington Dr #20, Bluffton
▪ Watusi, 71 Pope Ave, Hilton Head Island
▪ WiseGuys, 1513 Main St, Hilton Head Island
▪ World of Beer, 30 Shelter Cove Ln #140, Hilton Head Island
For more information on South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control laws and regulations, visit scdhec.gov.
There are numerous eateries in the area and not all of them could be reached immediately by phone for confirmation. If we missed a dog-friendly restaurant, email jmcdonough@islandpacket.com so we can add it to the list.
Comments