Walmart Neighborhood Market sign taken down again and replaced with a different sign in Bluffton

A sign that appeared to be somewhat new and that once again announced a future Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Bluffton Parkway has now been replaced with a different sign — one that says “For Sale.”
The newest sign states 70 acres are for “sale, lease or to build to suit.” The property is being listed by Zinn Asset Management of Bluffton.
Signs announcing the neighborhood market have periodically been installed and removed since the project was first announced about three years ago.
Calls to Walmart and Art Waaland, a partner with the developer Coastal Retail Services, have gone unanswered in recent weeks. They also went unanswered again Tuesday as did an attempt to reach Zinn Asset Management.
Shortly after messages were left, the Walmart Neighborhood Market sign was replaced with the for sale sign.
The 43,108-square-foot store was originally set to open in late 2015, then 2016. Developers said last year it would open in June 2017.
Coastal Retail Services officials said in December that work on the store was moving slowly because the site needed to be “re-eningeered.” He also said the site had a rather high water table.
Teresa Moss
