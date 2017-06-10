Hey ladies, there is a boot camp just for you set to open in Bluffton

Burn Boot Camp, an expanding franchise, is set to open its newest location in Bluffton next month.
Owner Laura Lutz said the program provides women of all fitness levels a personal trainer in a group setting.
The program focuses on mindset, food nutrition, strength training, burst training and community, Lutz said.
Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 and became a franchise in 2014. It currently has 68 locations in 33 states with the closest in Charleston.
Once Burn Boot Camp opens, the program will be offered at 270 Red Cedar Street in Suite 103.
