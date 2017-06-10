Business

June 10, 2017 6:39 PM

Hey ladies, there is a boot camp just for you set to open in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Burn Boot Camp, an expanding franchise, is set to open its newest location in Bluffton next month.

Owner Laura Lutz said the program provides women of all fitness levels a personal trainer in a group setting.

The program focuses on mindset, food nutrition, strength training, burst training and community, Lutz said.

Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 and became a franchise in 2014. It currently has 68 locations in 33 states with the closest in Charleston.

Once Burn Boot Camp opens, the program will be offered at 270 Red Cedar Street in Suite 103.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos