You’ve seen their bread at farmers markets, now you can buy it at their first-ever shop on Hilton Head

Sprout Momma Breads has started serving up its local artisan loaves from its new location at 21 Cardinal Road, Suite 105, off Beach City Road.
The mother and son team, Kim Tavino and Ryan Fennessey, opened the shop Monday after success in selling their products at local farmers markets.
“Our first day of baking was Tuesday,” Tavino said. “All our appliances worked beautifully.”
Yet, there is still more work to do to get the business fully functional, Tavino said.
“We don’t have all the finishing touches yet, but we are open and ready to roll,” Tavino said.
Soups and sandwiches, along with an area for seating, will likely be added in a couple of weeks, Tavino said.
For now, customers can stop by and pick up fresh loaves of bread, such as organic sprouted honey wheat or a deep, rich rye bread.
“We make any kind of bread you can imagine,” Tavino said. “Our main thing is healthy artisan bread.”
Sprout Momma will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours likely will be expanded once the business is fully operational.
The business also will continue selling bread at local farmers markets.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments