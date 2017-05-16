Need a job? Interview with Hilton Head’s biggest hospitality employers all in one place

Some of the largest employers on Hilton Head Island will be assembled next week to find and hire people for hospitality industry jobs.
The Hospitality Hiring Event presented by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Sonesta Resort.
Employers will be searching for a wide variety of candidates to fill positions in culinary, maintenance, housekeeping and guest service departments, among other jobs.
Event organizers say attendees should dress professionally for interviews and bring copies of their resume.
There will also be resources for job seekers to get more information about transportation options, housing, education and other essential services available to them.
Businesses that have booths at the Hospitality Hiring Event include (as of Monday, May 15):
- Ocean Oak Resort by HGVC
- Marriott Vacation Club International
- Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa
- Sea Pines Country Club
- Coastal Restaurants And Bars
- SERG Restaurant Group
- Marine Corps Community Services
- Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort
- Montage Palmetto Bluff
- Technical College of the Lowcountry
- Palmetto Breeze
- Jane Bistro and Bar
- Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
- Greenwood Communities & Resorts / Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
- Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort
- Michael Anthony's Cucina Italiana
- Omni Hotel and Resort Hilton Head Island
- Coastal Connections
- Cook Out Inc.
- Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q
- Wild Wing Café
- Hilton Garden Inn
