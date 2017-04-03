A Bluffton mural, 33 flavors and more planned for Ben & Jerry’s grand opening this month

Bluffton resident Jeff Lobb said he wants to exceed everyone’s expectations when he opens the new Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop at 6 Promenade St. in Old Town Bluffton.
From excellent tastes, sounds and feels to a locally hired staff, he said he’s been preparing for the soft and official opening of his store later this month.
“The most important thing I deliver at my grand opening is great customer service,” he said.
Inside, customers will see a 9 feet by 7 feet Bluffton mural by local artist Alexis Wonser, a flat screen TV, which will feature a video on the Ben & Jerry’s story and part-time staff who have an outgoing demeanor, Lobb said. This Ben & Jerry’s will capture the local flavor up to the reclaimed wood used in the shop, he said
“I think all those things added up will make it a great experience for people,” he said.
Those looking for a diverse flavor experience won’t be disappointed. Customers will have the chance to taste popular options such as Chunky Monkey and Half Baked, Lobb said, which he will handpick and rotate to the local preference.
“I’ll have the capacity to carry 33 flavors, (including) nondairy and some sorbet,” he said. “So there should be something for everybody.”
The new ice cream shop will be open seven days a week, from around 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with possibly longer hours on the weekend, Lobb said. More than anything, he said he wants to give people an additional reason to come to the Calhoun Street Promenade.
“The Promenade is really a dynamic and changing place,” he said. “My goal is to help bring even more people and customers and foot traffic in the area.”
No firm date has been announced for either the soft or official opening.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
