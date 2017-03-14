Cheers! Pool Bar Jim is back in action at new beachside location

Hilton Head Island’s most beloved bartender is back doing what he does best — creating famous frozen concoctions full-time, this time at a new location.
Nearly eight months after leaving his 20-plus year gig as a poolside bartender at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort, Jim Lisenby announced on Facebook he will be serving up his tropical drinks at a new beachside location behind the Sea Crest resort at 10 North Forest Beach (near Coligny Plaza).
Pool Bar Jim has been an institution on the island for decades since he first started bartending at 1978. He’s served drinks for thousands of locals and tourists starting at Sea Pines Beach Club. He owned his own night club “Jim’s Paradise” that closed in the 1980s and then spent more than 20 years at Marriott Grande Ocean Resort. He has written and published two books with more than 1,000 delightful drink recipes.
In a previous interview with the Island Packet, Lisenby would not go into details as to why he left Marriott Grande Ocean just before the July 4th holiday in 2016. Hundreds of tourists and locals took to Facebook to protest his absence.
“I just wanted to take off and enjoy a summer,” Lisenby previously told the Island Packet. “Twenty-two years is a long time to not be able to ever take any time off during the summer.”
According to Pool Bar Jim’s Facebook page, the beachside bar will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Dave Peck of Lowcountry Backyard will be serving up brunch on Sundays.
The beach bar was open for Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade during its first week of business.
