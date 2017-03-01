Beloved Coligny Hardware to undergo major changes in the coming weeks

The iconic Coligny Hardware, home to beach supplies, home improvement tools and white golden retrievers in the Coligny Plaza shopping center on Hilton Head Island, has closed for remodeling, according to a post on Facebook.
A Facebook account for one of the original dog “workers” at the hardware store posted details of changes happening at Coligny Hardware on Feb. 25. The post was later shared by the owner, Beth Larsen Castelli, on her Facebook profile.
“I don't want you to be sad but we are downsizing our store for the next 6 to 8 weeks,” the post reads. “Our new store is going to be in the same place. We will be facing Skillets restaurant. Our store had been in business in the same location for 47 years ... In order to do the renovation we had to move everything out of the store; that was an emotional and daunting task, but thanks to a whole bunch of awesome friends, we got it finished yesterday afternoon.”
The post continues to state the Castellis have beautiful memories from their time as an institution on the island, but that the store needs to change with the times. The store will still offer beach supplies, fishing gear, keys, Coligny Hardware shirts and other best selling items.
Two calls for comment made to the Coligny Hardware store Wednesday were unsuccessful.
“So hopefully, by the time you all come to see us, we will be bright, shiny and new,” the post reads. “Please don’t be sad, it’s a positive thing.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
