Ancient honey-based beverage to find new home in Bluffton sometime this spring

3:05 Hidden Figures Pause

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?'

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

5:24 Gamecocks wrap win at Kentucky

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back

0:47 Whom to choose? Hilton Head's Singleton picks FIU, at the horn

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest