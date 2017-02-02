Six months in, Beaufort County economic development group searches for a mission

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star Pause

0:37 Delores Nevils: 'We are all history'

0:47 Whom to choose? Hilton Head's Singleton picks FIU, at the horn

0:43 This teen's father was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. He would rather see his father's killer get life in prison.

1:38 What are the considerations for Port Royal's working waterfront?

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:54 Widow of fallen Beaufort County officer: '15 years is too hard' a wait for justice in husband's murder

1:32 Marie Tate remembers her husband, Dana Lyle Tate Sr.

1:14 Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs