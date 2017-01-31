There’s one fewer place to get beer at the Triangle, but a new tenant might be on the way

There’s one fewer bar to frequent on your outings to the Triangle on the southend of Hilton Head Island.
Hilton Head Brewing Company Pub at 7D Greenwood Drive is closed and property owners are looking for a new tenant.
Signs posted around the building in Reilley Plaza, right out side the main gates to Sea Pines, state that the space is available for rent.
Tom Reilley, who opened Reilley’s Grill and Bar in the plaza in 1995, said the pub closed Oct. 31, 2016, and reopened on the weekends only until officially closing Dec. 31, 2016.
“It’s available for lease,” he said. “We’ve had some inquiries, but nothing firm yet.”
Madison Hogan
