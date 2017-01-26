Change —and more parking — is coming to the Bluffton Farmers Market this year

As seasons change, so does the Bluffton Farmers Market.
The quaint local shopping tradition in Old Town Bluffton held every Thursday will have new hours, more vendors and yes, even more parking, according to the market manager Kim Viljac.
The market will now open at 1 p.m. and wrap up around dusk. Viljac said as the time changes in the spring, the market will stay open until 6 p.m.
“We always start at 1 p.m.,” she said. “That’s an easy way to remember.”
Every first Thursday of the month, Viljac said the market will feature an artisan showcase with a handful of handmade arts and crafts. She said the feature will begin in February.
“We’ve never had artisans at our market, ever,” she said.
Viljac said parking will soon be available for visitors at the 1.5-acre property on Boundary Street just south of DuBois Park recently purchased by the Town of Bluffton, and more vendors would also be joining the growing farmers market.
“We have a couple of new vendors coming in, periodically, as their stuff comes in season, old favorites and some new stuff to keep it fresh for the locals and visitors,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen at the farmers market.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
