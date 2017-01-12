You won’t be able to cash out at this Bluffton Wells Fargo soon, but something better is on the way

In a few months, customers of the Wells Fargo bank at 11 Arley Way No. 101 in Bluffton will find an empty building when they go to make their weekly deposits.
Wells Fargo representatives said Thursday this branch in Bluffton will close at noon March 24 in preparation for the opening of a new, environmentally friendly location at 24 Bluffton Road near the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter at Bluffton Gateway.
“We’re going to be opening a new one down the road that’s going to be in a stand alone building,” said Matt Ambrosy, branch manager at the Bluffton Wells Fargo.
He said the new store will officially open March 27. Hours will continue to be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The move is due to the growing Bluffton market, according to Brian Leparon, district manager. He said all employees from the Arley Way branch are moving to the new store, which will be more accessible for Wells Fargo customers and offer technological advancements. The building itself will be more energy efficient.
Leparon said the new branch will be 50 percent better at saving energy and built mostly with recycled materials.
“This is something that we have been working on for quite some time,” he said.
The new building will feature an ATM at the drive-thru, a walk up ATM and a self-service ATM that lets customers complete tasks they normally would need a teller’s help for, Ambrosy said.
“If a customer runs into an issue where they need a help with a banker, then we come right over,” Leparon said.
