In the wake of Irma, the Lowcountry has much to thank God for

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Hilton Head Island resident Barry Bryant took a drive around some of the island's most popular spots — including Sea Pines, Hudson's Seafood, Skull Creek Boathouse and Hilton Head Plantation — at various stages of high tide on Monday. King tides combined with the heavy rainfall and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma caused many of these spots to become flooded by Monday afternoon. Barry Bryant Submitted

