Hundreds of Hilton Head pine trees are dying. Are yours among them?

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying Pine trees have been dying on Hilton Head Island due to saltwater intrusion. Here are three ways to tell if your pine trees are dying. Pine trees have been dying on Hilton Head Island due to saltwater intrusion. Here are three ways to tell if your pine trees are dying. Maggie Angst/mangst@islandpacket.com Produced by areese@islandpacket.com

