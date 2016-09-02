Think you can take down a 9 patty burger for money? Wayback Burgers bets you can’t

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wayback Burgers has announced its ninth annual Triple Triple Challenge for Sept. 18 at participating locations nationwide, including the restaurants in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island.
Customers can compete against the clock to take down Wayback Burgers’ nine-patty burger, with nine slices of American cheese topped with lettuce and tomato.
Those with the fastest time can earn the title of Triple Triple “Chompion” and a $3,330 grand prize.
Those wishing to participate can visit a participating Burgers restaurant Sept. 18 or register in advance at http://www.tripletriplechallenge.com to sign an eligibility waiver before the challenge.
A Wayback Burgers team member will serve as official timekeeper to see how long it takes to clean the plate.
Participants will receive a free Wayback Burgers t-shirt for competing, while supplies last. Customers are asked to use the hashtag #TripleTripleChallenge on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
Details: www.WaybackBurgers.com
Comments