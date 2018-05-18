A Bluffton restaurant that opened last year has closed. A French bistro takes its place

Saint Pierre Bistro and Bar opened recently in the former location of El Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Bar & Grill at 16 Kitties Landing Road on S.C. 46 in Bluffton.
The new restaurant serves traditional French cuisine with a modern twist, Elena Syrovatkina, the restaurant's owner, said.
Chef Adam Guzman has spent about a decade cooking French dishes in the area, Syrovatkina said. He previously worked as the head chef at Bistro 17 on Hilton Head.
El Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Bar and Grill opened at the location in January 2017 and closed recently. Other restaurants that have filled the spot include Montana's Grizzly Bar, Montana's and Tavern 46.
Dinner entrees at Saint Pierre include a rack of Colorado lamb, beef bourguignon and wild Atlantic salmon.
Prices for dinner entrees range from $18 for a vegetarian/vegan dish — which changes nightly — to $45 for a bone-in ribeye.
The business is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, call 843-706-9338.
