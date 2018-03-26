Who has the best wings on Hilton Head Island? Here are the 2018 winners

Hundreds of chicken lovers flocked to Shelter Cove Saturday for 23nd annual Hilton Head Island Wingfest presented by Hargray.
More than 6,500 pounds of finger-licking chicken wings were consumed on Saturday, and the competition for the best wing on the island was tough with more than 20 restaurants and organizations participating.
Coconutz, a sports bar and grill on the north end of the island, won the People’s Choice top award with their garlic parmesan and bacon jalapeno wings. It was the second year in a row for the restaurant to win the award.
Club Seats, one of the newest restaurants on the island, won the Judge’s top award. Club Seats also won second place in the people's choice competition.
2018 WINNERS
Judge's: 1st - Club Seats Grille. 2nd - Wild Wing Cafe. 3rd - Hilton Head Island Firefighter's Association.
People's Choice: 1st - Coconutz. 2nd - Club Seats Grille. 3rd - Howell Chase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Island Rec Center.
Here are the 2017 winners for reference: Judge's: 1. GW's 2. Wild Wing Cafe 3. World of Beer.
People's Choice 1. Coconutz 2. GW's 3. Hilton Head Firefighters Association
Comments