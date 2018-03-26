Participants chomp down as many wings as possible for two minutes during the 2018 Hilton Head Wingfest on Saturday, March 24.
Participants chomp down as many wings as possible for two minutes during the 2018 Hilton Head Wingfest on Saturday, March 24. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com
Participants chomp down as many wings as possible for two minutes during the 2018 Hilton Head Wingfest on Saturday, March 24. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

Food & Drink

Who has the best wings on Hilton Head Island? Here are the 2018 winners

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

March 26, 2018 04:33 PM

Hundreds of chicken lovers flocked to Shelter Cove Saturday for 23nd annual Hilton Head Island Wingfest presented by Hargray.

More than 6,500 pounds of finger-licking chicken wings were consumed on Saturday, and the competition for the best wing on the island was tough with more than 20 restaurants and organizations participating.

Coconutz, a sports bar and grill on the north end of the island, won the People’s Choice top award with their garlic parmesan and bacon jalapeno wings. It was the second year in a row for the restaurant to win the award.

Club Seats, one of the newest restaurants on the island, won the Judge’s top award. Club Seats also won second place in the people's choice competition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2018 WINNERS

Judge's: 1st - Club Seats Grille. 2nd - Wild Wing Cafe. 3rd - Hilton Head Island Firefighter's Association.

People's Choice: 1st - Coconutz. 2nd - Club Seats Grille. 3rd - Howell Chase.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Island Rec Center.

Here are the 2017 winners for reference: Judge's: 1. GW's 2. Wild Wing Cafe 3. World of Beer.

People's Choice 1. Coconutz 2. GW's 3. Hilton Head Firefighters Association

  Comments  