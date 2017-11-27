Sea Pines residents, visitors won’t have to go far for new Hilton Head pizza place

Another restaurant will join the Reilley's Plaza lineup this spring.
MidiCi's Neapolitan Pizza, located at 7 Greenwood Dr., will open at the former Hilton Head Brewing Company location, right outside the main gates to Sea Pines, according to a news release from Coastal Restaurants and Bars.
Spattered across the country, including a location in Mount Pleasant, MidiCi serves traditional Neapolitan cuisine where guests can order from the menu or create personalized Neapolitan pizzas. The Hilton Head location will staff about 30 people, the release said.
Owners Alison Saleeby and husband Luke started visiting Hilton Head while in business school at the University of South Carolina.
They hope to offer a “fast, healthier option for residents and tourists” as well as serve the wave of expected University of South Carolina Beaufort students who will learn at the Hilton Head campus slated to open September 2018.
“When the broker brought the concept to me, I fell in love with the idea,” said Reilley’s Plaza owner Tom Reilley in the news release. “I then met the owners and knew it was the right fit.”
For more information on MidiCi, visit http://www.mymidici.com/ and follow the restaurant on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MidiCiHiltonHead.
