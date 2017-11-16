Here is a look at more coupons now available for your favorite Hilton Head restaurants

Coupons and more coupons await restaurant customers during the off-season on Hilton Head Island and surrounding areas.
The Coastal Restaurants & Bars group is one of the groups that releases a coupon book every fall. Its 2017 book was released earlier this month.
It is filled coupons — including buy one, get one free discounts — for not only its restaurants, but a few others.
Abby Wirth, spokesperson for the group, said the coupon book was started several years ago as a way to give back to locals who support the restaurants year-round.
It also is a way to keep people coming in during the winter months, Wirth said.
The coupon books can be picked up at any of the participating restaurants, Wirth said.
To view an online version of the book click here.
The Island Packet also released its BOGO Bites book on Wednesday. The coupon book — also full of buy one, get one restaurant deals — can be viewed here.
Here is a look at some of the deals found in The Coastal Restaurants & Bars coupon book:
▪ Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe — Buy one, get one half off lunch entree; buy one, get one half off dinner entree
▪ Carolina Crab Company — Buy one, get one half off lunch entree; buy one, get one dinner entree half off
▪ Reilley’s Grill & Bar — Buy one, get one lunch entree free; buy one, get one dinner entree free
▪ Reilley’s North End Pub — Buy one, get one lunch entree free; buy one get one dinner entree free
▪ The Crazy Crab — Buy one, get one lunch entree half off; Buy one, get one dinner entree free
▪ Fishcamp on Broad Creek — Free starter with purchase of two lunch entrees; free starter with purchase of two dinner entrees
▪ Jump & Phil’s Bar & Grill — Buy one, get one half off lunch entree; buy one, get one half off dinner entree
▪ Charbar Co. — Buy one, get one lunch entree half off; $10 off dinner check of $50 or more
▪ Holy Tequila — Buy one, get one lunch entree half off; $10 off dinner check of $50 or more
▪ Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte —$25 off lunch or dinner check of $75 or more
▪ Main Street Cafe & Pub — Buy one, get one lunch entree free; buy one, get one dinner entree free.
▪ Big Jim’s — Buy one burger, get one for $5; free dessert with purchase of any entree; buy one, get one breakfast for free
▪ Flatbread Grill & Bar — Buy one, get one dinner entree free; buy one, get one lunch entree free; $5 bottomless mimosas with $10 food purchase
▪ Nick’s Steaks & Seafood — Buy one, get one lunch entree free; buy one, get one dinner entree free
▪ Bucci’s Italian Cuisine — 20 percent off dinner check of $50 or more
▪ Rockfish Seafood & Steaks — Buy one, get one entree half off
▪ The Sandbar — 20 percent off bill
This is not a comprehensive look at coupons in the book. Some of the coupons have restrictions not mentioned in the story. See coupon book for more details.
