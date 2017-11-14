Here are the Beaufort County restaurants included in this ‘buy one, get one’ coupon book

Getting off-season coupon books filled with restaurant deals is one advantage of being a local.
BOGO Bites, filled with buy one, get one deals, will hit the stands inside The Island Packet on Wednesday.
Coupons for 13 restaurants, including a few that opened this year, will help foodies save on the pocketbook.
Here is what you will find inside:
▪ Club Seats — Buy one, get one free entree
▪ Skillets Cafe & Grille — Buy one, get one free breakfast; buy one, get one free dinner entree, costing $15.99 or more
▪ Marley’s Shrimp & Burger Shack — Buy one, get one free appetizer or dessert; buy one, get one free lunch entree; buy one, get one free dinner entree
▪ Charbar and Holy Tequila — Buy one, get one 50 percent off; $10 off a dinner check totaling more than $50 or more
▪ Captain Woody’s — Buy one, get one free lunch entree; $10 off an purchase of $30 or more
▪ Mediterranean Harbour Bar & Grille — Buy one, get one sandwich 50 percent off; buy one, get one entree 50 percent off.
▪ San Miguel’s — Buy one, get one off dinner entree; 20 percent off lunch bill
▪ Pisces — Buy one, get one entree 50 percent off
▪ Santa Fe Cafe —Buy one, get one entree 50 percent off
▪ Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse — Buy one, get one entree 50 percent off
▪ Ruby Lee’s — Buy one, get one brunch 50 percent off; buy one get one appetizer free
▪ Drydock — Buy one, get one lunch free; buy one get one entree 50 percent off
All the coupons expire Feb. 28.
Some of the coupons have restrictions such as blackout days for the coupons. Others allow the coupon to be used more than once via a punch system.
The coupon book is free with the purchase of a Wednesday newspaper.
Customers with a subscription will receive the book in the delivered Wednesday paper.
The coupon book also will be available online here.
Starting next week, the coupon books will be available for pickup at any of the participating businesses, as well as at The Island Packet office at 10 Buck Island Road in Bluffton.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
