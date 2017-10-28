Skull Creek Dockside is opening next week. Here is a sneak peek at the menu

Skull Creek Dockside, Hilton Head Island’s newest waterfront restaurant, plans to open next week with an extensive menu that includes dishes from fresh seafood to aged steaks.
The restaurant, a part of the SERG Restaurant Group, is set to open Wednesday in the former Chart House building.
Meals at the restaurant will range from $10 for a flat-bread pizza to $52 for a 28-ounce Porterhouse steak, Brittany Shane, SERG’s marketing manager, said Thursday.
A 20-ounce bone-in, Kansas City-cut, New York strip steak will be one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.
“Our steaks are hand-selected from Sterling Silver Premium Beef,” Shane said. “Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for maximum flavor and tenderness.”
A Montague Steakhouse broiler is used to sear each side of the steak to a preferred temperature to seal in juices and flavors.
The Kansas City steak comes with a price tag of $44.
If you are more into seafood though, a baked whole stuffed flounder casino, which includes a shrimp, crab, scallop, bacon and bell-pepper stuffing, will come with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables for $28.
A seafood tagliatelle dish will have a little of everything for $28 — “everything” meaning lobster, shrimp, scallops, Jonah Crab and calamari topped with a garlic tomato butter sauce.
SERG has spent a majority of the year renovating the restaurant, which will include an expansive outdoor patio, second-story private event space and playground for children.
The restaurant is located on Squire Pope Road on the north end of the island between Skull Creek Boathouse and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.
