    The sixth annual Italian Heritage Festival was held on Sept. 19, 2015, at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.

The much meatier new time and date for the Italian Heritage Festival

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 13, 2017 2:51 PM

`The Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival has been postponed and re-scheduled for November.

According to a festival news release, the new date for the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head Island’s festival will be Nov. 18, and it will move from the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn to Shelter Cove Community Park.

The new date means the festival now combines with the club’s “Meatball Madness” event, an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for largest meatball.

For more information about the events, visit the club web site at iachh.org.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

