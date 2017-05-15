Draft cocktails — the latest buzz around the bar and where you can find them in Beaufort County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words Pause 2:17 Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:33 Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 4:33 The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:27 Catch and release: Watch as a baby shark is released back into the water at Folly Field Beach 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:26 Gator plays Frogger on Hilton Head road 0:59 4-vehicle crash brings Beaufort traffic to a halt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus. The cocktail, called clear skies, is a "riff" on the whiskey-based cocktail known as a paper plane, said proprietor Clayton Rollison. Jay Karr Staff video