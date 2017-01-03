Months after Chart House closes, a new restaurant is ready to take its place

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark Pause

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

1:03 Boundary Street, lately

1:17 Matthew topples oaks at Gullah cemetery

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?

0:50 Feelin' the warmth at Coligny, Jan. 2

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works