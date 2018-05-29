A popular downtown Beaufort store is on the move. Here's what's next

A popular Beaufort toy store is on the move, one of several business happenings downtown.
Monkey's Uncle, which has sold children's toys, games, puzzles and other gifts since opening in 2013, will relocate from its location at 808 Bay St., owner Joe O'Brien said. The store expects to reopen in a larger space at 909 Bay Street the first week of June.
The owners say more space will allow for an expanded book section, more events like game nights and visits from popular book characters like Curious George and Pete the Cat, more baby gifts and a bigger selection of family games.
Monkey's Uncle will move into the space formerly occupied by Hollyhocks gift shop, which moved to 903 Bay earlier this year.
Elsewhere on Bay Street, Beaufort Bread Company is preparing to open a location at 705 Bay.
Next door, a sign has gone up for Island Lavender Co., a market for various lavender products.
