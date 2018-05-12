Rental management employee suspect in stealing items from Sea Pines home, police say

A woman who owns rental property on Hilton Head Island in Sea Pines says she has a pretty good idea who robbed her house, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office police report states.
The woman watched a surveillance video from May 5 and saw a former employee for VTrips — a rental property management company — leaving her house with an armful of items. This included a vacuum cleaner, a trash bag full of unknown items, wicker basked and lighter fluid.
A manager for the company told police the man is no longer employed by VTrips. He said the man didn't have authorization to enter rental properties while working there.
The woman, who lives in New York, asked to press charges.
The incident is still being investigated the report states.
