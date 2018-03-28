This famous Olympic figure skater is in the Lowcountry ... her 'happy place'

Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski is in her "happy place" on Wednesday, which just so happens to be the Lowcountry, apparently.

Lipinski, a gold medal winner at the 1998 Nagano Olympics in Japan, posted a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine and a bench swing on Instagram and Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

She tagged herself on Kiawah Island, a South Carolina barrier island between Folly Island and Edisto Island, not far from Charleston.

"Back at my happy place," she wrote.

The '90s figure skating icon spends most of her time between Los Angeles and New York City, but she come to "the house she helped design on the South Carolina coast" to get away every now and then, according to her website.

Lipinski is now a sports commentator for NBC. She and Johnny Weir, another former Olympic skater, were the lead figure skating analysts for NBC at the Winter Olympics in South Korea this year. The pair teamed up for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as well.

At 15 years old, Lipinski became the youngest individual to win a gold medal in the history of the Winter Games, according to her website and the Topend Sports Network.