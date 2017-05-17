Hobby Lobby announces its Bluffton opening date

Hobby Lobby officials announced Wednesday they are aiming for an Aug. 7 grand opening in Bluffton.
“There is always a possibility of unforeseen setbacks,” Bob Miller, Hobby Lobby public relations official, said Wednesday. “So, while we are aiming at that date, it is not set in concrete.”
Construction on the 55,000-square-foot building is underway at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Burnt Church Road.
The store will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the area, a news release states. It says full-time employees will be paid $15.70 per hour and part-time $10.45 per hour.
Other businesses, such as PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number mattress store and Aspen Dental office, have already opened at the shopping center.
