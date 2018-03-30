Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners receives Cartus Platinum award

Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners was named a Platinum Award winner by the Cartus Broker Network for its outstanding performance during the past year. The Cartus Corporation is a worldwide leader in employee relocation solutions.
Platinum is the highest level of the Excellence Awards presented to principal brokers. Excellence Award recognition is based on performance results related to a variety of goals including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.
“We’re honored to receive a Platinum Award,” said Christy Woiwode, CEO of Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners. “Our team has spent the last year fully dedicating themselves to achieving the best results for Cartus, their clients and their transferring employees, as well as our brokerage. I’m grateful to our team for all of their efforts and thank Cartus for this honor.”
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners has offices throughout the Lowcountry and Georgia. For more information, go to www.MyCBPP.com.
Never miss a local story.
The U.S. Cartus Broker Network includes 783 firms with more than 3,000 offices and approximately 113,000 agents.
Comments