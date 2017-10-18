Jimmy Buffett pops up at Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona. Could Hardeeville be next?

As Jimmy Buffett-themed communities in Hardeeville and Daytona Beach, Fla. draw closer to welcoming their first retired Parrothead residents, the legendary musician reportedly made an appearance at the Florida Latitutude Margaritaville’s sales center, according to a recent report from CBS News.
Buffet “was thrilled” by his visit, Margaritaville president John Cohlan told Aimee Picchi in a piece aired Monday titled “Margaritaville launches laid-back retirement homes.”
After the Daytona Beach location, the second Latitude Margarita location is planned for site along U.S. 278 in Hardeeville.
Plans for the age-restricted neighborhood — a partnership between the Buffett’s brand, Minto Communities and Sutton Properties Inc. — include about 3,000 homes and a 290,000-square-foot commercial area that will be open to the public.
Will Buffett be making a stop in the Lowcountry to check out the progress of the project or play a ditty or two once residents have moved in late next year?
It’s possible.
When asked by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette earlier this year, Minto Communities senior vice president William Bullock couldn’t promise the man himself would be on-hand for any groundbreaking ceremonies, but said, “You never know when or where he’s going show up and play a concert.”
