Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern spotted in Charleston. Find out where he's dining

Attention, foodies! Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern was spotted dining — on camera — at several Charleston restaurants this week.
Charleston Scene reported that Zimmern and James Beard award winner Scott Brock, chef at Husk, stopped at Martha Lou's Kitchen, which describes itself as a "roll-your-eyes-it's-so-good soul food" restaurant and is located in an iconic pink building on Morrison Drive.
The publication speculated the Tuesday stop might be related to Season 2 of "Zimmern List" on the Travel Channel.
On each episode, the chef shares "favorite foods, places and experiences that should be on everyone's travel itinerary," according to the show's website.
Based on Instagram photos, Zimmern also ate at Leon's Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop on King Street.
On Wednesday, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit posted a photo of Zimmern standing at the restaurant's King Street front door on its Instagram page.
"Looks like @chefaz finally joined the #HLB party! Who can guess what he ordered?!" reads the photo's caption. (Many of the commenters guessed his order would include pimento cheese, but the restaurant didn't divulge Zimmern's pick.)
Also on Wednesday, Nana's Seafood & Soul — which specializes in Gullah-Geechee cuisine — posted a trio of photos on Instagram to mark Zimmern's filming there.
"Quiet on set," reads the caption on two of the photos, one of which shows Zimmern and Brock eating at a table in the Line Street restaurant as a cameraman films them.
"Some of the best seafood I’ve ever eaten... garlic crabs and shrimp for the win... and that pineapple tea to wash it all down," Zimmern posted on Twitter.
Zimmern became known for his Travel Channel show "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" and several spinoffs. He has won three James Beard Foundation awards for Outstanding TV Food Personality.
