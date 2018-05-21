Bluffton BBQ asks fans to show up on 'short notice' for filming of national TV show

Bluffton BBQ will be featured in a national television series, and the owner is asking fans of the restaurant to show up at noon Monday for filming.
The barbecue restaurant normally is closed on Mondays, according to its website.
The Old Town Bluffton fixture, located at 11 State of Mind Way, will be part of a series called "Seaside Snacks and Shacks," according to a Facebook post late Sunday by owner Ted Huffman.
He said the same production company is responsible for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" on the Food Network.
The television network's website has only one episode listed so far for "Seaside Snacks and Shacks."
TV Guide says "Seaside Snacks and Shacks" is hosted by Sabin Lomac, who is in search of the country's most decadent and delicious eats by the seaside.
Producers would like to interview patrons, Huffman's Facebook post said.
"I know it’s short notice but lend a hand and you might be on tv if that tickles your fancy," his post said. "This community has blessed me and my family and I’m humbled at this opportunity and thank everyone that supports our 'shack.'"
