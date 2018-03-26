2 Lowcountry homes on 'This Old House' starting this week. Here's how you can watch

"This Old House," the grandfather of home improvement shows, kicks off a series this week featuring two historic homes under renovation in Charleston.
PBS' "This Old House," now in its 39th season, will spend 10 episodes following along as workers first strip down and then rebuild the homes, both dating to the 1800s.
"When you talk about a city with great architecture, a respect for historic architecture, (Charleston) has got to be on top of the list," host Kevin O'Connor told South Carolina public radio. "We can pretty much promise a dramatic transformation."
Work on an 1840s-era "single house" in the Ansonborough neighborhood will include connecting a kitchen house to the main structure, according to a news release from ETV.
Single houses typically are one room wide with first- and second-floor porches that run the full length of the house, explained the show's website.
The other featured project, a two-story shotgun-style home in the Cannonborough/Elliotborough neighborhood, was built in the 1890s and has been in the same family for generations, the news release said.
However, according to the release, the home has been vacant for 10 years.
The homes required "extensive renovation to restore their original beauty, while at the same time making them functional for modern families," according to the ETV Endowment Blog.
Filming started last April and lasted about 10 months, reported The Post and Courier newspaper.
ETV is adding a special nighttime broadcast of the show for the Charleston episodes. Watch beginning Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. The episodes also will air on Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
