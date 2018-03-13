'Long Island Medium' star will be in Savannah. Here's how you can see her in person

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Savannah appearance of "Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo.
"Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" will be at the Savannah Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. June 23.
On her TLC show, Caputo claims to be able to communicate with the dead. The show chronicles her daily life. Caputo and her husband, Larry, announced they were legally separating last December, according to People magazine.
When she's on stage with "The Experience," Caputo lets an entity she refers to as Spirit guide her through the audience, according to a news release from the civic center.
"The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing," Caputo says in the release. "It’s like 'Long Island Medium' live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."
Caputo has written three books. The latest, "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again," was released last March and debuted on the New York Times best-seller list at No. 3, according to the release.
Ticket prices for "The Experience" range from $39.95 to $89.75, but a note on the civic center's website says ticket prices are subject to change.
