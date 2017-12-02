Here’s where ‘Rick and Morty’ fans can catch this car near the Lowcountry

Fans of smart, vulgar, wildly popular animated science fiction comedies have a lot to celebrate this week, as cable network Adult Swim is sending a piece of one of their most popular shows to Savannah.
The idiosyncratic network built a vehicle in the shape of one of the title characters of their hit show “Rick and Morty.” It has been touring the country since this summer, and after a long journey, it will finally make its way to the Hostess City on Thursday, Dec. 7.
The vehicle will then move on to Athens on Dec. 9 and wrap up its tour in Atlanta on Dec. 10 according to the Rickmobile website.
It has been dubbed the “Rickmobile” by the network, and people who come to see it will have more to do than just stare.
The Rickmobile is also a mobile memorabilia shop. There will be a limited supply of “Rick and Morty” themed merchandise sold while it is in Savannah from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
It will be located in the parking lot outside Bowtie Barbeque, the website says.
If you are interested in going, you might want to arrive early, as crowds are expected and the website says that lines will be capped.
“Rick and Morty” was the source of controversy earlier this year, when McDonalds promised to bring back a Szechuan chicken nugget dipping sauce the show brought back to prominence at the beginning of its third season, and then under-delivered, which led to violence in some locations.
The show wrapped its third season in October. A premiere date for its fourth has yet to be announced.
