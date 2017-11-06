‘Ride with Norman Reedus’ airs Lowcountry episode Monday night

Actor Norman Reedus and comedian Dave Chappelle caused a stir when they made an impromptu stop in Beaufort for coffee earlier this year.
Now, you can see the real reason they were in town Monday night on television.
The Lowcountry episode of “Ride with Norman Reedus” airs at 9 p.m. on AMC.
Reedus, known for his role as Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead” and Chappelle were spotted Sunday, Feb. 26, at Starbucks in Beaufort, where they took photos with fans. That was the same day Chappelle and Reedus visited the historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island with a film crew.
“They rolled in on their amazing motorcycles and film crew to get some Gullah Grub and take in some history and culture with yours truly,” Victoria Smalls, who was Penn Center’s development director at the time, wrote on Facebook in February. “Had an amazing time with these fellas.”
Holy City Sinner posted photos of the duo dining in Charleston and taking photos with fans that same week.
Custom motorcycle shop Coastal Empire Motorcycles in Savannah recently reposted several photos on Facebook from filming there. One of the shop’s owners told The Savannah Morning News that they thought it was a prank when producers called about the show. He said filming there took about six hours with stops at several Savannah locations.
“Ride with Norman Reedus” is in its second season. In the season’s first episode, which aired Sunday, Reedus traveled along the Mediterranean coast of Spain with his “The Walking Dead” co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Each episode of the show features motorcycle enthusiast Reedus with a different riding companion touring a new destination, stopping at local bike shops and other sites along the way, AMC says.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
