‘Ride with Norman Reedus’ airs Lowcountry episode Monday night

Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry? At least 14 celebrities have been spotted in the Lowcountry since November 2016. Most recently, Liam Hemsworth was in Savannah filming a movie. From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), the celebrities have checked out local eateries, participated in festivals and even grabbed coffee at the Beaufort Starbucks. At least 14 celebrities have been spotted in the Lowcountry since November 2016. Most recently, Liam Hemsworth was in Savannah filming a movie. From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), the celebrities have checked out local eateries, participated in festivals and even grabbed coffee at the Beaufort Starbucks. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

