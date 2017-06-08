Why the Hilton Head-Bluffton episode of ‘Bachelorette’ is delayed

If you’re counting down the days to the airing of the Lowcountry episode — a.k.a., the best. episode. ever. — of “The Bachelorette”, you’re going to have to hang tight for an extra week.

We can all blame the NBA Finals for that, since ABC scheduled Game 5 Monday, pre-empting Episode 4 of the show.

Thanks, LeBron.

Chances are pretty high right now the series won’t even make it to five games given how the Warriors are dominating, but in that case ABC plans to show a “Bachelorette” rerun.

According to TV Guide, Episode 4 actually will air 9 p.m. June 19. Here’s the description:

“Rachel and the guys head to Hilton Head Island, S.C., where one bachelor struggles with a fear of heights on the Goodyear Blimp. Later, Rachel and her date attend a private concert by Russell Dickerson; and the guys participate in a spelling bee.”

So, no love for Bluffton in the description. Sad face.

In March, season 13 of the Bachelorette filmed an entire episode on Bluffton and Hilton Head, in case you missed it.

Here’s a few things we know about the episode based on what was filmed that week:

Rachel goes on a one-on-one date with Dean in the backyard of this beautiful downtown Bluffton home.

Rachel and Dean attend a Russel Dickerson concert, where they are obviously the stars of the show.

There will be a fun group date at Shelter Cove where Rachel makes her potential lovers compete in a spelling bee.

There’s some kind of a date in downtown Bluffton featuring a carriage ride, oyster roast, and a Carolina shag contest.

We’ve heard several rumors about where the rose ceremony took place. We know Colleton River Plantation closed one of their golf courses for filming during the week “The Bachelorette” crews were in town, and I have a sneaking feeling it’s going to be there.

We’ll have to wait for June 19 to find out the rest.

Stay tuned, folks!