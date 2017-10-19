Music News & Reviews

This Grammy winner was best man at a Bluffton wedding

By Lisa Wilson

October 19, 2017 11:27 AM

Alex Pall, part of the EDM DJ duo The Chainsmokers, was in Bluffton for a wedding last weekend.

Pall posted photos on Instagram from the Saturday wedding of Annie Shinn and Evan Speiser in May River Chapel at Montage Palmetto Bluff. Shinn is a visual artist; Speiser is an executive with The Speiser Organization property management firm. Together, they are listed as co-owners of A+E Studios art gallery in New York.

One of Pall’s photos was captioned “best man vibes.” Another photo posted on the social media site by the bride featured the couple with Pall at what appears to be a reception.

The Chainsmokers are performing in Australia this week, with a string of U.S. concerts in Las Vegas, Dallas and other locations on their tour schedule before the end of the year. Their latest album, “Memories... Do Not Open,” was released in April.

The duo, made up of Pall and Andrew Taggart, won a Best Dance Recording Grammy Award in February for their single “Don’t Let Me Down.” They also were nominated in the categories Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

