Hey Parrotheads, Jimmy Buffett is coming to the Lowcountry. Here’s how to land tickets.

Jimmy Buffett is bringing his tour to Charleston’s Volvo Car Stadium in May. And it’s his only Carolina performance in 2017.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.
According to The Post & Courier, it’s the first time Buffett has visited the area since 2012 when he performed at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Buffett, backed by his Coral Reefer Band, is best known for his hit songs ‘Margaritaville,’ ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise,’ and ‘Come Monday.’
