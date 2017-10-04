Scary movie marathon: 10 thrillers filmed in the Lowcountry and Savannah

Known as ‘the Hollywood of the South,’ the Lowcountry and Savannah are home to many major film productions, such as Forrest Gump and The Big Chill. But did you know many thrillers have also been filmed here?
From horror classics to a Disney blockbuster (and a horror movie favorite still in production) here’s a list of the top horror movies and thrillers filmed in Savannah, Charleston and Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Cape Fear (1962)
Genre: Drama, thriller
Plot: This classic film follows the tale of a small-town lawyer who’s stalked by a man he put in jail.
Max Cady served 8 years in jail after lawyer Sam Bowden testified against him. Now that he’s been released, he wants revenge. Cady targets Bowden’s family, taking a special interest in his daughter Nancy. How far will Bowden go to protect his family?
Film location: Savannah
Deliverance (1972)
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller
Plot: Lewis Medlock (Burt Reynolds) and his city-slicker friends embark on a dangerous river-rafting trip down the Cahulawassee River — which flows deep into the back-country of northern Georgia. Can they make it back alive?
Film location: Beaufort
Swamp Thing (1982)
Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi
Plot: Dr. Alec Holland is trying to create a new species. But things turn terribly wrong — and Holland is transformed into a swamp plant monster. Based on the DC Comic.
Film location: Charleston
Cape Fear (1991)
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Plot: A remake of the 1962 film, Robert De Niro plays convicted rapist Max Cady and Nick Nolte is public defender Sam Bowden. In this version, Cady served 14 years in prison. Bowden hid a document from Cady that could’ve gotten him acquitted, and now Cady’s out for blood.
Film location: Savannah
Last Dance (1996)
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Plot: Convicted murderer Cindy Liggett is up for the death penalty. But she develops a friendship with her lawyer, who tries to get her off of death row.
Film location: Beaufort, Ridgeland
The Gingerbread Man (1998)
Genre: Thriller
Plot: Lawyer Rick Magruder falls for Mallory Doss, and soon discovers her father Dixon is psychotic and threatening her. Magruder has Dixon arrested and sent to an asylum — but Dixon escapes.
Film location: Savannah
The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Plot: This spooky, family-friendly film follows a work-obsessed realtor (Eddie Murphy) and his family who end up trapped in a haunted, antebellum mansion.
The Disney movie had parts filmed in both Beaufort and Savannah, according to the Savannah Area Film Office and the South Carolina Film Commission.
Film location: Beaufort, Savannah
The New Daughter (2009)
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Plot: After his wife leaves him, writer John James moves to rural South Carolina with his two kids. Their new home has a Native American burial mound in the backyard, which fascinates his daughter. Before long, the daughter starts acting strange.
Film location: Charleston
The Sacrament (2013)
Genre: Horror, thriller
Plot: A journalist’s sister joins the Eden Parish — a religious community that’s now moved to a remote location only accessible by helicopter. The brother and his co-workers decide to film a documentary on the community. While everyone seems happy at first, the team soon discoveres that the community members are trapped in the parish, and their leader — the Father — has no intention of letting them leave.
Film location: Savannah
SiREN (2016)
Genre: Horror
Plot: A bachelor party turns into a night of terror after the groomsmen decide to go to an underground club.
Film location: Savannah
Coming soon:
Lizzie (2017)
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
Plot: Kristen Stewart stars as Lizzie Borden, the infamous ax murderer.
Film location: Savannah
Halloween (2018)
Genre: Horror
Plot: Possibly the final installment of the classic “Halloween” film. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode 40 years later.
Film location (in production): Charleston
Comments