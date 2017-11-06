Celebrate Veterans Day at these Beaufort County events

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, the anniversary of the end of World War I and a day designated to thank veterans for their military service.
Here are some events scheduled in Beaufort County.
▪ The Bluffton Library has planned several Veterans Day-related activities. “Patriotic Strings” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, will feature sisters Kailyn and Elyse Stromer as they play patriotic tunes on violin. They’ll be joined by Bluffton reference librarian Belinda Blue on cello.
A Veterans Day breakfast and veterans’ chat starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Guest speaker Carl Wedler of Veterans’ Affairs will address the group after breakfast. This program is intended for adults.
Watch a documentary or feature film at the Tribute to the Troops Movie Marathon starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The movies are intended for mature audiences. It’s all free. The library is located at 120 Palmetto Way in Bluffton. Details: 843-255-6507 or beaufortcountylibrary.org
▪ Lowcountry Wind Symphony will perform ‘Saluting America’s Veterans III’ twice. The first performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 70 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort. The second performance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Special seating will be available for World War II veterans. Music selections include “Battle Cry For Freedom,” “Those Who Serve,” “God of Our Fathers,” “America the Beautiful,” “Finest Hour,” “Let Freedom Ring,” and Sousa marches. The concerts are free. Details: Chris Raskind at 843-838-6744 or Bobbi Logan at 843-705-3289.
▪ Vintage Vocals will perform patriotic songs and songs from the 1940s at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler. On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active duty and retired members of the military may enter the museum free with identification. Details: http://www.mightyeighth.org or 912-748-8888.
▪ Arthur E. Wiley American Legion Post 42 is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Hilton Head Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park at Shelter Cove. The keynote speaker is retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Clarence Rivers, a native of Hilton Head and a graduate of H.E. McCracken High in Bluffton. Among his awards are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. Participants also include members of American Legion Post 185, the local Military Officers Association of America, the local Navy League of the United States, members of the Hilton Head Island High School NJROTC, the Hilton Head Choral Society under the direction of Tim Reynolds, saxophonist Greg Whittaker and local clergy.
▪ A Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Beaufort starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. It will follow a route through downtown Beaufort. World War II Army veteran Gardner Miller will serve as the grand marshal. A ceremony featuring the Parris Island Marine Band starts at 11 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery. The keynote speaker is retired Col. Glenn Blackburn, a Purple Heart recipient who is active with Tee It Up for Troops, the On Course Foundation and the Folds of Honor Foundation. Special Disabled American Veteran seating is available along the parade route in Freedom Park. For more information, contact the Beaufort County Department of Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880.
▪ The Bluffton Veterans Day Parade sponsored by the Dennis J. Becker American Legion Post 205 starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, and will wind through Old Town Bluffton. Sgt. Major Tom “Santa” Story is grand marshal. For more information, visit alpost205.org or email vetparade@alpost205.net.
▪ The Bluffton Township Fire District Explorer Post 241, a program that gives kids ages 14-20 experience in fire and rescue careers, will hold a Veterans Day car wash and bake sale fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, at two locations: Bluffton Township Fire District Training Center, 19 Ulmer Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Sun City fire station, 25 William Pope Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 a car, and a discount will be given to veterans and members of the military. Details: email ExplorerPost.241@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/BTFDExplorerPost241.
