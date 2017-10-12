You can watch ‘Friday the 13th’ on Friday the 13th at this Bluffton brewery

Does your love for classic horror rival your love for craft beer? If so, Salt Marsh Brewing in Bluffton has the perfect evening for you!

On Friday the 13th the brewing company will be screening the 1980 horror classic “Friday the 13th” at 9 p.m.

Before the screening, from 6 to 9 p.m., people can come see a live performance by the Dave Weber Band.

Salt Marsh Brewing is owned by the same corporate parent as Fat Patties, and located in the same area, so food will be available until 10 p.m., unless there is a large crowd still ordering, in which case the kitchen will remain open.

The movie will screen outdoors and limited seating is available. It is recommended that those wishing to attend bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Salt Marsh Brewing is located at 203 Bluffton Road in Bluffton.