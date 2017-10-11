6 frightfully fun ways to mark Friday the 13th in Beaufort County

Friday the 13th takes on an extra veil of spookiness when it falls in October. Here are five frightfully fun things happening this Friday around Beaufort County — plus one option in case of rain.

1. Listen to storytellers spin haunting tales while touring Beaufort’s historic district.

Carriages for the Exchange Club Ghost Tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. from the parking lot at 1006 Bay St. in Beaufort. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes. Cost: $22 for adults or $12 for children 3-11. Walking tours begin at 7 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes from Cannon Park (across the street from 611 Bay St.). Each tour lasts about an hour. Cost: $12 for all ages. For more information or to book a ticket visit http://capabeaufort.org/events/ghost-tours.

2. Hear spooky tales told by Bluffton Jack on a walking tour through Old Town Bluffton.

The tour, suggested for those ages 9 and up, leaves from The Complete Home, at 41B Calhoun St. in Bluffton, at 6 p.m. and takes about 45 minutes. Cost: $18 for adults or $10 for children 9-18. Reservations are required. For more information or to book a ticket call 843-717-2175 or visit www.blufftonjacktours.com.

3. Learn about Hilton Head’s history, including the significance of the Baynard Mausoleum and an evening reception Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery.

The Historic Zion Forum, sponsored by the Heritage Library and held at Christ Lutheran Church at 829 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Historians and lecturers will address the area’s unique role in American history during the Revolutionary War and plantation era. Cost: Daylong program with lunch included $65; lunch program only $20; free with a student ID. For more information or to register visit heritagelib.org.

4. Listen to spooky tales and creepy legends told by local storyteller Cora Newcomb in Ridgeland.

The Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage, at 10782 Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland, hosts “Jeepers Creepers! Spooky Stories of the Lowcountry” at 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Preregistration is required, but walk-in registration may be available if space allows. More information or to register: 843-284-9227 or www.morrisheritagecenter.org.

5. Pick your own pumpkin to carve into a creepy (or comical) jack o’lantern.

The Great Pumpkin Patch at Holiday Farms, 10884 Grays Highway in Ridgeland, will be open 9 a.m. to dark on Friday. Activities include duck races, steer roping, cow milking, a jump pad, pig races and wagon rides. Admission includes all activities and a pumpkin. Cost: $12 per person. For more information call 843-726-5527 or visit http://www.holidayfarmssc.com.

6. Need an indoor option? Check out the latest horror flick on its opening day.

In “Happy Death Day,” opening Friday in local theaters, a college student relives the day of her murder until she discovers her killer’s identity. If you haven’t seen them yet, “It” and “Flatliners” are also still in theaters. Show times and ticket costs vary.