Bluffton-area Christmas car might’ve hit end of the road after pulled over a 2nd time

Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal? Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville has been lighting up the Lowcountry with his "Christmas car," with the hope that he'll make people smile a little more this holiday season. But is his way of spreading holiday cheer illegal? Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville has been lighting up the Lowcountry with his "Christmas car," with the hope that he'll make people smile a little more this holiday season. But is his way of spreading holiday cheer illegal? Joan McDonough and Brandon Wooden Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

