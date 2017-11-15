Here’s where you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal in the Lowcountry this year

Whether you’re celebrating Thanksgiving on your own this year,can’t make a holiday meal or if just looking to participate in a community event, there are some free holiday meal optionsin Beaufort County.
▪ Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island
co-sponsored by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church
Donations benefit Deep Well and Bluffton Self Help
For more information or to volunteer, call 843-505-1370 or visit communitythanksgiving.com
▪ Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Parish Church of St. Helena parish hall, 507 Newcastle Street, Beaufort
Worship service: 11 a.m.
Dinner: noon - 2 p.m.
Take-away dinner: 9 a.m. - noon
For more information, call 843-522-1712 or visit www.sthelenas1712.org
If you’re hosting a free community dinner that isn’t on this list, email jmcdonough@islandpacket with full details of the event.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments