Stock image
Stock image Eric Pancer
Stock image Eric Pancer

Holidays

Here’s where you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal in the Lowcountry this year

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 15, 2017 11:57 AM

Whether you’re celebrating Thanksgiving on your own this year,can’t make a holiday meal or if just looking to participate in a community event, there are some free holiday meal optionsin Beaufort County.

▪  Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island

Nov. 23, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

co-sponsored by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church

Donations benefit Deep Well and Bluffton Self Help

For more information or to volunteer, call 843-505-1370 or visit communitythanksgiving.com

▪  Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Parish Church of St. Helena parish hall, 507 Newcastle Street, Beaufort

Nov. 23

Worship service: 11 a.m.

Dinner: noon - 2 p.m.

Take-away dinner: 9 a.m. - noon

For more information, call 843-522-1712 or visit www.sthelenas1712.org

If you’re hosting a free community dinner that isn’t on this list, email jmcdonough@islandpacket with full details of the event.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Would you let this Bluffton 'Demon Barber' cut your hair?

    Watch as Sweeney Todd, aka Barbers of the Lowcountry's Brent Nelsen, cuts a patron's hair in this timelapse.

Would you let this Bluffton 'Demon Barber' cut your hair?

Would you let this Bluffton 'Demon Barber' cut your hair? 0:45

Would you let this Bluffton 'Demon Barber' cut your hair?
Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 0:43

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life
St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

View More Video