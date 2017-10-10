Irma, record rainfall were pumpkin killers. But 7 patches in the Lowcountry and beyond are ready for Halloween.

Pumpkin patches are a little harder to come by in the Lowcountry than in previous years. You can thank Tropical Storm Irma — and a record-breaking rainy summer.

As the owners of Georgia’s Madrac Farms said on their website, “In the past 90 days (since June 28), we have received 35 inches of rain at the farm. Annually we receive about 48 inches, so that equates to almost three-quarters of our annual rainfall in just three months.”

All of that rain was a pumpkin killer.

“We literally have one pumpkin growing in the field,” they continued. “We replanted twice, added extra fertilizer, prayed to the pumpkin Gods and did everything in our power to get those vines to grow... But in the end, there was nothing we could do to stop the rain.”

So this year, pumpkin picking from the vine is hard to come by. It’s even led to the complete closure of Dempsey Farms for the season.

However, there are quite a few places — including Madrac Farms — that have shipped in tons of pumpkins from all over the U.S.

Most of these patches feature a lot more than just pumpkins. From giant corn mazes to petting zoos to haunted hayrides, these pumpkin patches are sure to lead to a fun-filled fall day.

The last of the local pumpkin patches open this Friday, Oct. 13., and remain open until at least Oct. 29, though most close on Halloween. A few patches stay open into the first weeks of November .

Below, you’ll find a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes — all within a 2-hour drive of Beaufort County.

1. CSUMC Pumpkin Patch (Beaufort)

Where: Carteret Street United Methodist Church, 408 Carteret St., Beaufort

When: Oct. 1-31

Admission: Free

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

All proceeds of the pumpkin patch will go to the church’s youth program. The church is also hosting a “Fall Bazaar” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The bazaar will include concessions, a silent auction and stands with toys, books, tools, garden items and more available for purchase.

2. The Great Pumpkin Patch (Ridgeland)

Where: Holiday Farms, 10884 Grays Hwy., Ridgeland

When: Oct. 5-31

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. until dark Fridays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: $12 per person

Admission includes all games, activities, a wagon ride and a pumpkin.

The Great Pumpkin Patch not only allows families to pick their pumpkins, but it provides a ton of fun activities including: duck races, steer roping, cow milking, a jump pad, pig races and wagon rides. The farm is also available for field trips and group “night ride” reservations which include marshmallow and hot dog roasts.

3. Madrac Farms Pumpkin Patch (Rincon, Ga.)

Where: Madrac Farms, 580 Ralph Rahn Road, Rincon

When: Oct. 5-31

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: $7 general admission; $5 for military and ages 60 and older; 2 and under free

Admission includes all activities. Food, drinks and pumpkins are purchased separately. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.

Madrac’s Farms’ pumpkin patch is another that was destroyed by Irma, but no worries — pumpkins have been shipped in from all over the U.S. The rain actually helped this year’s 3-acre corn maze; the owners say it’s taller than ever. Madrac’s also has farm animals the little ones can feed, a tire playground, hayrides and a big slide kids can tackle in a potato sack.

4. Poppell Farms (Odum, Ga.)

Where: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop, Odum

When: Oct. 7 - Nov. 5

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: Daytime combination tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up, $13 ages 4-11 (includes corn maze and all daytime activities); nighttime combination tickets are $15

Note: Ticket prices do not include tax. Visitors can also choose to purchase either maze-only tickets or farm activities admission. Pony rides are also available for $5 plus tax.

Poppell Farms is packed full of activities this fall. The 10-acre corn maze features is dedicated to military, law enforcement, firefighters and other public safety officials this year and features the phrase “praying for all who serve.”

The other activities are divided into daytime and nighttime events. Daytime events include: pony rides, hayrides to the pumpkin patch (includes a small pumpkin), duck races, a petting farm, jump pillows, cow train rides, a playground with bounce houses for ages 6 and under, a spyder slider, hop-a-long rodeo, Betsy the Milk Cow Contest and fish feeding. At night, visitors can still visit the petting farm, playground, jump pillows, cow train rides, duck races and spyder slider. The corn maze will also be open and remain kid-friendly, but bring a flashlight!

Starting Friday, Oct. 14, the farm will also feature “The Trail of Terror.” Recommended for ages 12 and up, the trail lead the brave through zombie-filled woods. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28. Admission is $10 plus tax, or you can purchase a nighttime combination ticket for $15 plus tax to enjoy the trail plus all of the other activities.

5. Legare Farms Pumpkin Patch & more (Johns Island)

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

When: Oct. 7-29, weekends only

Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: $1 per person age 2 and up

Admission includes entry to the pumpkin patch, a mini corn maze, a playground and the farm animals barnyard. Additional activities are separately ticketed. Concessions are available for purchase and no outside food or drinks are allowed.

Legare Farms’ pumpkin patch offers the following paid activities in addition to pumpkin picking: a nature quest, a hayride to feed the cows, horse rides, a scarecrow factory, a gem mine, a corn cannon and duck races.

The farm is having a special weekend for ages 10 and older. On October 21-22, the farm will have a haunted house, a trail of terror and a haunted hayride.

6. Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch (Charleston area)

Where: 2230 N. Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant

Note: Do not use the main gate of Boone Hall Plantation for entrance into the pumpkin patch.

When: Sept. 30 - Oct.31

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: $10 ages 3 and up; ages 2 and under are free

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch if packed full of activities in addition to pumpkin picking — and they’re all included with the price of admission. The main event is the farm’s Coca Cola corn maze. The 8-acre corn maze actually features two separate mazes: A shorter maze designed for families with young children or those who don’t want to explore the maze in its entirety, and the full maze that’s full of “complicated twists and turns.”

Other activities include: a jump pillow, a giant slide tower, a hay mountain, hayrides down “monster alley,” a tire climb, a sand pit, a rock climbing wall, corn hole, goats and rabbits and more.

7. West Farm Corn Maze (Charleston area)

Where: 2641 Cooper Store Road, Moncks Corner

When: Oct. 13-Nov. 18

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Admission: $10.50 for adults, $6.30 for children ages 3 to 11; kids 2 and under are free

Note: There’s also the option to skip the corn mazes and enjoy the other activities. Admission is only $5.25 for everyone age 3 and up.

The West Farm Corn Maze is actually two corn mazes: One is almost 3 miles, the other is less than half a mile. This year’s maze has an “adopt don’t shop” theme and the farm will feature an animal rescue organization each weekend. The farm also has a pumpkin barn filled with pumpkins grown at Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys, S.C. Other activities include: a children’s hay bale maze, a play area, a tire climb, farm animals, an apple slingshot, hayrides and food vendors.

Pets are welcome on the farm.