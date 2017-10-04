Lowcountry parents: Not sure where to take the kids trick-or-treating? We’ve got you covered.

Trying to decide where to take your kid trick-or-treating this Halloween? Here’s a list of area events.
Bluffton/Hilton Head area
Halloween on the Harbour (Hilton Head)
Where: Harbour Town, Sea Pines Resort
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3:30-5 p.m.
All ages are welcome to trick-or-treat around Harbour Town. The event will also include a costume parade, crafts, cookies, cider and other Halloween activities.
For more information, contact The Sea Pines Resort Recreation Department at (843) 842-1979 or visit seapines.com.
Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre (Hilton Head)
Where: Shelter Cove Towne Centre
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Towne Centre Drive will be lined with classic cars from the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival’s Car Club Showcase. The cars will be decorated and filled with candy. Shops at the centre will also be participating in the trick-or-treating.
The event will also feature Cappy the Clown, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.
Trunk-O-Ween is free and open to all ages. Visit sheltercovetownecentre.com for more information.
Trick-or-Treat at the Library (Hilton Head)
Where: Hilton Head Branch Library
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-8 p.m.
Wear your costume and stop by the service desk for a treat.
Trick-or-Treat Tangerstyle (Bluffton)
Where: Tanger Outlets
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating will take place at both Tanger Outlet locations, but the main festival will be set up in the courtyard near Shopper Services at Tanger 2.
The event will include games, activities and contests. The Coastal Discovery Museum and The Sandbox will offer craft projects and educational information on bats at the event.
Trick-or-Treat at the Library (Bluffton)
Where: Bluffton Branch Library
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids can also create their own trick or treat bag at the Bluffton library anytime between 3 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
The library is also hosting a ‘Teen Halloween Scream’ night from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. The night will feature snacks, games and an escape room.
All events are free and open to the public.
Trunk-or-Treat (Okatie)
Where: Church of the Palms, 1425 Okatie Hwy.
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m.
The trunk-or-treat event will include contests for best decorate trunk as well as a bounce house, karaoke, games, food and more.
Beaufort/Port Royal area:
Downtown Trick-or-Treat (Beaufort)
Where: Downtown Beaufort (including Bay Street, West Street, Scott Street and beyond)
When: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30-6 p.m.
More than 50 stores and businesses in downtown Beaufort will welcome trick-or-treaters.
Bay Street from Newcastle to Carteret Street and Port Republic to Scott Street will be closed to automobile traffic from 4:15-6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by Main Street Beaufort, USA, the City of Beaufort Police Department and the merchants of downtown Beaufort.
Trick-or-Treat Habersham Marketplace
Where: Habersham Marketplace, 13 Market, Beaufort
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.
Habersham Marketplace’s shops and restaurants will participate in a trick-or-treat event.
Creations & Libations of the Lowcountry will kick off its trick-or-treating at 6 p.m., and free kids crafts will be available while supplies last.
Halloween Drop-In at the library (Beaufort)
Where: Beaufort Branch Library
When: Friday, Oct. 27 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Kids can stop by in their Halloween costume and “receive a special treat.” The kids can also make a Halloween craft.
Port Royal Trunk-or-Treat
Where: Paris Avenue between 9th and 12th streets, downtown Port Royal
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Decorate your car, truck, golf cart or even a lawn chair and head out to Port Royal with games or goodies for this year’s trunk or treat. The event will also include a clown, free hot dogs and drinks and games.
The event is sponsored by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Port Royal United Methodist church, the YMCA of Beaufort County and Port Royal Elementary School.
If you plan on bringing a vehicle or have any questions, contact Barney Forsythe at barneyf@hargray.com or at 573-544-5179.
Jasper County
Hardeeville Trunk or Treat
Where: Behind City Hall, 205 Main Street
When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The city’s annual trunk-or-treat event.
