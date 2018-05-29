Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head. Ashley Jean Reese
Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head. Ashley Jean Reese

Is 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobbie Brown on Hilton Head with her celeb boyfriend this week?

By Mandy Matney

May 29, 2018 02:13 PM

Is the world's coolest and most influential 14-year-old really on Hilton Head Island this week?

We've heard rumors that the "Stranger Things" teen queen Millie Bobby Brown is on vacation with her famous 15-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and his family.

The award-winning actress has been reportedly dating Sartorius, a musician and social media star who Business Insider has dubbed "the next Justin Bieber," since October 2017. The tween power couple went public with their relationship earlier in 2018.

This weekend, Millie and Jacob posted romantic beach photos that sparked some controversy on Instagram before they were deleted.

Don't worry, plenty of people screenshotted the photos (a great lesson of the Internet, kids: nothing is ever really deleted).

Before it was deleted, Ariana Grande commented on the photo,"I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til i was 20." The 24-year-old pop star was joking about how young they are to be smoochin' in public, we think. After the comment, both Millie and Jacob replaced the pic with a more teen-appropriate beach photo with Millie on Jacob's back.

