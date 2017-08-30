Matney, Mandy
Matney, Mandy

Celebrities

Celebrity watch: Is that really a Victoria’s Secret Angel in Bluffton?

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017

Move over, Justin Bieber, there’s a new celebrity in the Lowcountry stealing the spotlight this week.

A few weeks after Justin Bieber allegedly visited Palmetto Bluff, model Lindsay Ellingson took a vacation at the high-end Bluffton locale, according to her Instagram.

 

 

A post shared by Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) on

Ellingson, who has strutted the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in more than eight shows, shared several photos this week from Palmetto Bluff with her 880,000 Instagram followers. The 32-year-old model has worked for Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Lacoste and Oscar de la Renta.

 

Marilyn Monroe photo fail

A post shared by Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) on

The Victoria’s Secret Angel appears to be a big fan of Palmetto Bluff. She was married at the Inn at Palmetto Bluff in 2014, according to Brides.com.

She even used #MayRiverSandbar. Yay.

 

Made it to the sandbar with this crazy cockapoo #mayriversandbar

A post shared by Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) on

